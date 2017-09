ಸುಕ್ರಿ ಬೊಮ್ಮಗೌಡ, ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ ಮಲಿಕ್ ಸೇರಿ ಐವರಿಗೆ ಚುಂಚಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

Bangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Five elite members have been selected for the Chuncha Shri Award – 2017, awarded by Adichunchanagiri Math. Dr Malathi Holla, Sakshi Mallik, Sukri Bommagowda, DK Rajendra, Prof. Shivaram Agnihotri was selected for the Chunchashri award.