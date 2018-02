ವೀಣೆಯ ಸುಮಧುರ ನಾದದ ಹಿಂದಿದೆ ನೂರಾರು ದಲಿತರ ಬೆವರು..!

Bangalore

ದೊಡ್ಡಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Here is a success story of Hundreds of Dalits who have been making Veena one oof the music instruments since many years. Most of the people in Simpadi village in Doddaballapur taluk in Bengaluru rural district are depending on Veena making for their daily bread.