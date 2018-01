ಶ್ರೀ ರವಿಶಂಕರ ಗುರೂಜಿ ಜೀವನ ಚರಿತ್ರೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Bangalore

Ramesh B



The first-ever official biography of the spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji was launched on January 11, 2017. Justice Venkatachaliah, Rekha Hebbar and Mohandas Pai witnessed the event. 'Gurudev : On The Plateau Of The Peak, The Life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar' is written by his own sister Bhanumathi Narasimhan.