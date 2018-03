ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಒಳಿತಿಗೆ ಶ್ರಮಿಸಿದ ಆರು ಸಾಧಕರಿಗೆ 'ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ'

Bangalore

oi-Nayana

English summary

Rukhmini Krishnaswamy , director of spastic society of Karnataka, has won the Namma Bengalurean of the year award given by the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, which is founded by Rajeev Chandrasekhar.Sanjeev V Dyamannanavar, Rasheed kappan, Deepika Bajpai, Prashant SB, Y Vidya as rising start of the year.