ಅ.29ಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ವೇರ್ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶರ ಸಂಗೀತ ಸಂಕಲನ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Software employee Vishwash Bhat from Udupi, resides in Bengaluru is coming up with the compilation of his compositions from various sound and light shows and musical fountains across India on Oct 29th at 5 PM in VATSALYA Dental Incubation center 3rd floor, Krishna arcade, above HDFC Bank, Hulimavu, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.