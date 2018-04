Bangalore

oi-Nayana

English summary

If all goes as per BMRCL's plan, Silk Board Junction will become signal free in Two to Three years.Silk Board interchange station that will be made such that the junction infamous for bottlenecks will be made signal free. he 17-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) metro line that was proposed to be an extended part of the second phase of metro project connects Silk Board junction with KR Puram but also connects the RV Road-Bommasandra line at Silk Board junction and Whitefield-Kengeri line at KR Puram.