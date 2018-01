ಯೋಗಿ ಎಂದಾದ್ರೂ ದನ ಸಾಕಿದ್ರಾ,ಸೆಗಣಿ ಬಾಚಿದ್ರಾ? ಸಿದ್ದು ಟ್ವೀಟಾಸ್ತ್ರ!

Bangalore

Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.

Continuing the tirade against his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday questioned the former's right to criticise the people's food habits. "I have taken care of cows, I feed them and I have also cleaned cow dung. What moral rights Yogi Adityanath has got to criticise me? Has he ever taken care of cows?" tweeted Siddaramaiah.