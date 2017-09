ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಾಧಕಿ- 3: 'ಅವಳ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ'ಯ ಶಾಂತಲಾ ದಾಮ್ಲೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Shanthala Dhamle an AAP leader from Bengaluru has started an initial Avala Hejje to introduce women achievers of Karnataka. She is a founder-CEO of Avala Hejje. She shared her views and concerns towards women empowerment in her interview with Oneindia Kannada. She is our women achiever of this week.