ಗೀತಾವಿಷ್ಣುವಿಗೆ ಷರತ್ತುಬದ್ಧ ಜಾಮೀನು ಮಂಜೂರು

Bangalore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bengaluru 1st ACMM court granted bail to Geetha Vishnu. He is surrendered before CCB police on October 3, 2017. Geetha Vishnu accused in road accident case. A luxury car belonging to Geetha Vishnu was seized by Jayanagar traffic police after the vehicle collided with another car near South End circle on September 28, 2017.