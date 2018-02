ಹರಿಹರದ ಯೋಧನ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಸಹಾಯಹಸ್ತ

Bangalore

Prasad

English summary

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar's team and Flags of Honor Foundation reache out to the demised soldier Naik Javeed’s family in Harihara in Davanagere and presented Rs. 2 lakh cheque. Naik Javeed died in Pokran on Feb 12, 2018 while taking training.