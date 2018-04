'ಆರ್.ಆರ್.ನಗರ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೈ ತಪ್ಪಲು ಸಂತೋಷ್ ಜಿ ಕಾರಣ'

Bangalore

oi-Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency BJP ticket aspirant G.H.Ramachandra said that, he will wait for two days for party leaders decision on ticket issuing. If party not given ticket to him he will contest as independent candidate for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Karnataka BJP announced 72 candidates 1st list for assembly elections. P.M.Muniraju Gowda candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency.