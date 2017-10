ದರ್ಶನ್ ಮನೆ, ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ನೆಲಸಮವಾಗಲಿದೆ: ಡಿಸಿ ಶಂಕರ್

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

RajaKuluve Drive : Kannada actor Darshan's house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar's Ideal Homes Layout faces demolition. Darshan's house and Shamanur Shivashankarappa's SS hospital encroached the Rajakaluve and it will be demolished soon said Bengaluru district administration.