ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ 'ಒಳಾಂಗಣ ಗಾರ್ಡನ್' ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳಿಗೊಂದು ಆಹ್ವಾನ!

Bangalore

oi-Mahesh

English summary

Project Eve is conducting an exclusive Terrarium workshop “The She Sessions” at its Jayanagar outlet on April 28th, 2018. Calling all indoor Garden - loving Eves of Bengaluru! To indulge yourselves in an exclusive terrarium making workshop by experts. Add a little green to your indoor space with an terrarium!