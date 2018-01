ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 20 ದಿನ ಕರೆಂಟ್ ಇರಲ್ಲ!

Bangalore

Nayana

English summary

Following replacement of conductors BESCOM had announced 20 days long power interruption schedule in Bengaluru. affected areas are 66/11 KV LR Bande, Geddalahalli, Banaswadi, HBR and Vidyanagar MUSS to carryout emergency work for replacement of coyote conductor from January 12 to Jan 31st.