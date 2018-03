ವೈದ್ಯರಿಗೇ ತಿರುಗುಬಾಣವಾದ ವಿದ್ವತ್ ಡಿಸ್ಚಾರ್ಜ್ ವರದಿ

Bangalore

Prasad

English summary

City Crime Branch police have issued notice of Dr K Anand, plastic surgeon at Mallya hospital, for allegedly leaking discharge summary of Vidvat, who was brutally beaten up by Mohammad Nalapad, son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris. Nalapad and his friends had beaten up Vidvat in UB City on 17th February.