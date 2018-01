ಸರಗಳ್ಳನನ್ನು ಸಿನಿಮೀಯ ರೀತಿ ಚೇಸ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಹಿಡಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು

Bangalore

Manjunatha

It's not a movie scene, it's our Bengaluru City Cops, live chasing & nabbing a chain snatcher red handed. “ ಇದು ನಮ್ಮ ರಿಯಲ್ ಚೇಸಿಂಗ್ ನ ಒಂದು ತುಣುಕು “ pic.twitter.com/95YuCwRENV

In HSR layout Police constables Mahesh Nayak and Basaveshwar heroically chased chain snatcher Somashekhar and manage to arrest him. Both constables and chain snatcher injured.