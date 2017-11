ಗಾಂಜಾ ಮಾರುತ್ತಿದ್ದವನ ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೊಲೀಸರು

Bangalore

Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bangalore CCB Police Arrested Marijuvana Seller Vikram Nayar aliase Vijayan near Indira nagar Double Road. Police sieze's 1 kg of Marijuvana witch worth of 90000. a felow dealer of Marijuvana is Escaped. Case registered in Indira Nagar Police station.