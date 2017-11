ಹೇಗಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರಿವರ್ತನಾ ಯಾತ್ರೆಯ ಐಷಾರಾಮಿ ಬಸ್ಸು!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Parivartana Rally of Karnataka BJP, which will be taking place on Nov 2nd from Bengaluru will be continued to 75 days. The rally will cover all major regions of the state. Yatra vehicle will be flagged off on 2nd Nov. by BJP national president Amit shah in BIEC in Bengaluru. The vehicle, work and interiors carried out in just 19 days by about 70 workers.