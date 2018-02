ಸಲಿಂಗ ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ಮನದ ತಲ್ಲಣ ಎಲ್ಲದರ ಮಿಶ್ರಣ 'ಒಂದು ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಕಥೆ'

Bangalore

Nayana

English summary

Ondu Preetiya Kathe, Kannada Play based on Vijay Tendulkars 'A Friends Story' talks about a love story between two women. The intriguing play is set in a college and is a stark commentary on love. The play directed by Venkatesh Prasad will be staged at Ranga Shankara, Bengaluru on march 2 and 3.