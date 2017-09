ಪೌರಕಾರ್ಮಿಕ, ಬೀಗದ ಕೀ ದುರಸ್ತಿಗಾರನಿಗೆ ದೃಷ್ಟಿ ಬಂದ ಕತೆ

Bangalore

Mahesh

The patients who work as a pourakarmika and a locksmith were cured through a 2 hours long complex surgery at Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital. Nagaraj (Pourakarmika) and Mohammed Azar (Locksmith) today are relieved as their vision has been restored after a successful eye surgery at Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital