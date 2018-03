ಮಹಿಳೆಗೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ಗಗನಕುಸುಮ: ನಿರ್ಭಯಾ ತಾಯಿ ಕಳವಳ

Bangalore

Met Nirbhaya's mother today. She spoke how the society stigmatises rape victims rather than stigmatising the culprits. It's for citizens to play active role in checking crimes against women. Ex MP, retd IPS Sangliana was present I received "Nirbhaya Award" on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/ifjeaBpnf1

Several campaigns have been launched by different governments, but nothing much has been done for the women safety at ground level said Asha devi mother of Nirbhaya, the victim of brutal sexual assault in New Delhi in December 2012.