ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಲೆಕ್ಕಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ, ಸಿದ್ರಾಮಯ್ಯನೇ ಎಲ್ಲ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ

Highcommand has no value in Karnataka, all is CM Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief statement. There are two congress group in Karnataka, one is INC and other one is Siddaramaiah Congress. Sharief grandson Abdul Rehman is a Congress ticket aspirant from Hebbal (Bengaluru urban)