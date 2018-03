ನಮ್ಮ ನಗರ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲೊಂದು 'ಬೈಕ್‌ ಜಾಥಾ'

Bangalore

Our City, Our Pride. Bike rally from Domlur to Austin town in Bengaluru organized in on Saturday March 24. The Bike Rally, part of a long series of events, is aimed at highlighting the efforts of the citizens, and the city and state government of Karnataka led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, and to chalk a plan for the future.