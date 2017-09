ಮಿಂತ್ರಾ ಸಿಇಒ ಅನಂತ್ 'ಮನೆಗಳ್ಳರ' ಪ್ರೇಮ ಕಥೆ

Bangalore

Myntra CEO Ananth House robbery case: Maid Bhavani and Car driver Suresh were in a relationship for the last two years and wanted to get married. But before tying the knot, they wanted to be "financially ready" and so decided to rob the house, according to the statement given by Bhavani to Cubbon Park station Police.