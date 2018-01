ಶಾಸಕ ಹ್ಯಾರಿಸ್ ಅವರೇ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಬೇಕು ಆದರೆ ಹೀಗಲ್ಲ!

Bangalore

Nayana

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Shantinagar MLA NA Haris's hoarding covering the traffic signal on Mother Teresa road, Yellagondanpalya, Bangalore. Why no action has been taken yet? @naharisblr | @BlrCityPolice | @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/BwIQRne5AC

English summary

Mr NA Harris, your wishes needed to general public not by flexes which hindering traffic signal in the heart of the city. This is urged by the Bengalurians regarding flex installed by MLA Harris.