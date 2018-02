ಐಎಎಸ್ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಸಮುತ್ಕರ್ಷ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಿಂದ ಅಣುಕು ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

SAMUTKARSH functions in association with Samkalp New Delhi, the Numero Uno in civil services coaching since its inception in 1986. Now it has organised a mock interview for IAS candidates who have qualified in IAS(mains) 2016-17. THe interview will be conducted by retired IAS officers in RV Engineering college Bengaluru on Feb 5th and 6th 2018.