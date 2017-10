Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, November 4, 2014, 18:21 [IST]

English summary

Meet Riaz Basha, Compere, Dreamer, Audience Engagement Specialist and above all He is Namma Bengaluru's proud son. With over 550 shows, more than 200,000 corporate employees, 10,000 families entertained so far to his repertoire, Riaz has engaged audiences in India and around the world over the past 12 years.