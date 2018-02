ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಅವಕಾಶ ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡ್ರೆ ಏನಾಗಬಹದು? ಎಂಡಿಪಿ ಕಾಫಿ ಹೌಸ್ ಉದಾಹರಣೆ

Bangalore

ರಂಗಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಮೂಕನಹಳ್ಳಿ

English summary

MDP Coffee House new outlet opening in Veera Pillai street near Commercial Street in Bengaluru on Monday, Feb 5th. MDP began its journey in the year 2004, in a smal kiosk at One of the IT giant Accenture.