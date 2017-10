ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ಸ್ಯಕನ್ಯೆ! ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತುಕೊಂಡ ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

After Renowned artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, in his different style filled color into water in a Pothole in Kamaraj road in Bengaluru and Kannada movie actor Sonu Gowda sit there like a mermaid, The picture became very popular and showed critical condition of bengaluru roads. Now BBMP has filled the pothole! This is the impact of Baadal Nanjundaswamy's different Protest.