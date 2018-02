ಸ್ಮಶಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿವರಾತ್ರಿ ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಯುವಾ ಬ್ರಿಗೆಡ್

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Yuva Brigade an organisation with writer Chakravarti Sulibele's guidance has organised a different programme to celebrate Maha Shivaratri on Feb 13th. Shiva bhakts will be celebrate this auspicious festival in Harishchandra Ghat, a cemetery in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru at 4 pm.