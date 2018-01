ಕೆರೆ ಒತ್ತುವರಿ ತೆರವಿಗೆ ಲೋಕಾಯುಕ್ತರಿಂದ ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿಗೆ 2 ತಿಂಗಳ ಗಡುವು

Bangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Lokayukta give 3 Months to BDA and 2 Months to BBMP to survey their respective lakes to identify and remove encroachment. Notice will be sent to BWSSB to submit their plan of action on stopping of inflow of sewerage in to lakes. Lokayukta will be personally inspecting all lakes along with United Bengaluru and officials before the next hearing date - 15 April 2018.