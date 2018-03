Bangalore

The Karnataka state Road Transport Corporation has scrapped its ambitious project to build a 45 storey inter-modal transit hub at a cost of Rs.1300 crore as per estimations made in 2011 at majestic. Instead , it has floated a fresh tender to oppoint to consultancy to come up with new plans for a transport hub that will integrate the Metro, BMTC and city railway station.