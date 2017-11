ಬಸವನಗುಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡೆಲೆಕಾಯಿ ಪರಿಷೆ, ಬನ್ನಿ

Bangalore

Gururaj

English summary

Bengaluru's famous Kadalekai Parishe is all set to begin from November 13, 2017 at Basavangudi. Kadalekai Parishe is being held near Dodda Ganesha and Bull Temple in Basavangudi. Kadalekai Parishe is celebrated on the last Monday of the Hindu month Karthika.