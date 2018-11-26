ರಾಜನಂತೆ ಬಾಳಿದ ಅಜಾತಶತ್ರು ಅಂಬಿಯಣ್ಣ : ಕಿಚ್ಚನ ಕಣ್ಣೀರ ಪತ್ರ

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ರೆಬೆಲ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್, ಸಹೃದಯಿ ಎಂಎಚ್ ಅಂಬರೀಷ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಆಘಾತದಿಂದ ಹೊರಬರಲಾರದೆ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ 'ಅಣ್ಣ' 'ಮಾಮಾ' ನಿಗೆ ವಿದಾಯ ಪತ್ರವನ್ನು ಬರೆದು ಕಣ್ಣೀರು ಸುರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಎದ್ದು ಬಿಡೋಣ, ಆ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಕನಸು ಈಗ ಕೊನೆಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿ ಎಂದು ಎನಿಸುವಂಥ ದಿನಗಳನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸುವಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಈಗ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ ಅವರದ್ದು ಸಾವಿನ ಕನಸು.

ಯಾರೂ ಬಯಸದಂತಹ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಘಟನೆಯೊಂದನ್ನು ಸಿನಿಮಾ ರಂಗ ಎದುರಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನಾವು ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ಲೆಜೆಂಡ್ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ ಅವರ ಸಾವಿನ ಜೊತೆ ನಾವು ನಾಯಕ, ಒಬ್ಬ ಪೋಷಕ, ಒಬ್ಬ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕ, ಹರಸಿ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದಿಸುವ ಕೈ, ಶಕ್ತಿ, ಒಂದು ಧ್ವನಿ, ಒಂದು ಹೆಗಲು, ಒಬ್ಬ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತನನ್ನು, ಒಂದು ಸುಂದರವಾದ ಆತ್ಮವನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ.

ಅಂಬಿ ಸಾವಿನ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಮಲಗಿರುವುದು ನೋಡಿ ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯ ಛಿದ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರು ಹೋಗಿ ಬಂದ ಕಡೆಯಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲಾ ಜನರ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ರತ್ನ ಅವರು. ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಎಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಲ್ಲದೇ ರಾಜನಂತೆ ಬದುಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಂಬಿ ದೇವರ ಮಗ ಎಂದು ಅವರನ್ನು ನೋಡಿ ನನಗೆ ಯಾವಾಗಲೂ ಎನಿಸುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಅಂಬಿಯಂತಹ ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನಾನು ಕಂಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಪತ್ರದ ಪೂರ್ಣಪಾಠ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ...



It's one of those days where you have a bad dream and you tell yourself "lemme please wake up so that the nightmare stops".

The world of cinema received another big blow n once again a bad one. We lost another Legend . With him ,,We lost our Leader,,a parent ,,a guide,,a blessing hand,,a voice,,a strength,,a power,,a shoulder,,a friend,, we have lost a beautiful soul.

The news was heart breaking ,,, but seeing the Legend sleeping like this is heart tearing. We all have known him and seen him as one Dynamic personality who commanded respect every place he was present at and an Unmatchable Aura. A person who had no boundaries n lived life KING SIZE.

I always felt he was a blessed child . Felt this way coz I rarely saw anyone not liking him,,, I haven't yet come across someone who could avoid or ignore him. He earned friends every place he went and that still remains a mystery as to how he only had friends n not a single FOE.

In short ,, a completely rare human,, n one of the kind.

We always feel Certain stories or certain lives shouldn't end n he falls in both these categories .

I wish I could rewind few situations,, I wish I could turn back the clock,, I wish I could go back to that day when I gave my 1st ever shot in cinema(falling to his feet) ,, I wish i go back to the first ever time I saw him where I hear th door bell in Shimoga,, I run to open the door n find this tall dark man standing with a sling bag , wearing a white Kurtha,, n I hear my fathers voice from behind me saying " volage baarayya Ambi" .

Will miss u mama.

Deepu.