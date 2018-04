ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಓದಿ ಯೋಗರಾಜ ಭಟ್ಟರ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಗೀತೆ

Bangalore

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Karnataka's first election anthem in kannada by well known Kannada film director Yogaraj Bhat is here. It will be launched Today (April 13th). Kannada director Yogaraj Bhat has directed and has penned lyrics while top music director Hari Krishna has scored the music. CEO Sanjiv Kumar and the entire Yogaraj Bhat team will be present. Venue:Vikasa Soudha, room No. 419 Date: April 13, 2018 and Time: 6.30 pm