ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಚೈತನ್ಯ ಕಾಶೀನಾಥ್ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಗೆ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿಗಳ ಕಂಬನಿ

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

A trendsetter of sorts, he created History with his Anubhava, Guru to several...ಹಲವು ತಲೆಮಾರುಗಳಿಗೆ ನಗಲು ಕಲಿಸಿದ ಚೈತನ್ಯ! Om Shanti #Kashinath pic.twitter.com/tUPOt0KzED

English summary

Karnataka Politicians tweet pay tribute to Actor, Director Kashinath.Veteran Kannada actor and director Kashinath passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday(Jan 18). The actor, suffering from cancer, was admitted to Shankar Cancer hospital two days ago.