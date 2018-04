ಪುಲಿಕೇಶಿ ನಗರ : ಬಂಡಾಯದ ಬಾವುಟ ಹಾರಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಕುಮಾರ್

Bangalore

Congress announced Akhanda Srinivas Murthy as party candidate for Pulakeshi Nagar constituency, Bengaluru. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy joined Congress after Rajya Sabha elections. Constituency Congress leader and Former MLA B.Prasanna Kumar upset with party leaders and he said he will contest for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 as Congress rebel candidate.