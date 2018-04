ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ಯೋಧ ಕರ್ನಲ್ ಎಂ.ಬಿ. ರವೀಂದ್ರನಾಥ್ ನಿಧನ

Bangalore

Retired Colonel Magod Basappa Ravindranath, who led the operations to recapture the strategic heights of Tololing Point 4590 during Operation Vijay in Kargil, died in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. He was 63. reportedly suffered a heart attack while he was on his way for a jog at a park near his residence in Jayanagar 7th Block. His mortal remains have been taken to his hometown Davanagere.