ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ವಿಶೇಷ: ಸಿರಿಗನ್ನಡಂ-ಸಕತ್ ರಾಕಿಂಗ್ ಗುರೂ!

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

On the eve of Kannada Rajyothsava, here we present to you SIRIGANNADAM- a Kannada rock song that aspires to capture the soul of our motherland and mother tongue. Our album Sirigannadam is, debutant singer Sangarsh Kumar and his team's attempt to highlight and celebrate all things about Kannada.