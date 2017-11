ಐಟಿ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಫಿಲಿಪ್ಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಕಹಳೆ

Bangalore

Prasad

English summary

Kannada Rajyotsava celebrated in Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru on 3rd November. Kannada activist and software engineer Vasant Shetty and head of PIC Srinivas Prasad were the chief guest of the event. Non-Kannadiga employees exhibited the love for Kannada by singing Kannada songs.