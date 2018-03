ರವಿ ಬೆಳಗೆರೆ ಪುತ್ರಿ ಭಾವನಾಗೆ ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಿರುಕುಳ

Bangalore

Mahesh

English summary

Journalist, Daughter of Ravi Belagere, Wife of Kannada Actor Srinagara Kitty Bhavana Belagere gets annoyed with Unknown person who is sending her nasty pics and making video calls on Facebook. Bhavana seeks Cyber police help to tame his stalker named Pradeep Payal.