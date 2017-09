ಪ್ರಾಣ ತೆಗೆದ ಜಾಲಿ ರೈಡ್ ಮೋಜು, ಅಪಘಾತವಾಗಿದ್ದು ಹೇಗೆ?

Bangalore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Jolly ride turns tragic for three PUC students. One of them was killed on the spot, other two injured in accident near Roopena Agrahara. The deceased is Arfan (16). Srinivas (16) and Anirudh (16) injured. Madiwala police arrested Anirudh and Srinivas for rash driving and arrested their parents for allowing the teenagers to drive the cars.