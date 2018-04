ಏ.22 ರಂದು ಜಯಂತ್ ಕಾಯ್ಕಿಣಿ ಅವರ 2 ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಲೋಕಾರ್ಪಣೆ

Bangalore

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Popular Kannada poet, writer and lyricist Jayant Kaykini's 'Gul Mohar Nudinotagalu' and 'Jayanta Kaykini Roopantarisida Natakagalu' 2 books are will be releasing in Wadia hall, Indian institute of world culture, Basavangudi Road, Bengaluru on April 22nd at 10:30 am.