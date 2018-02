ಮಲ್ಯ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನು?

Bangalore

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Ballari BJP MP B.Sriramulu and Former minsiter Janardhana Reddy visited the Mallya hospital, Bengaluru and met Vidvath. Vidvath son of businessman attacked by Mohammed Nalapad on February 17, 2018.