ಐಟಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ- ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ ಡ್ರೆಸ್ ಕೋಡ್ ಜಾರಿ!

The Income Tax (IT) department issued an order to its employees directing them to adhere to the prescribed dress code imposed through the rollout of 'Operation Dress Code. In an official order from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi Office, the department ruled that all officers, staff members, and other officials would be required to maintain a neat, clean and formal appearance that is appropriate for the workplace setting.