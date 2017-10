ಭಾರತ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಶಕ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಧೋಕ್ಲಾಂ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಇತ್ಯರ್ಥ: ರಾಜನಾಥ್

Bangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Acknowledged a row of Chinese soldiers from across the fence who were taking pictures on my reaching Nathu La. @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/7cWImtmfLG

English summary

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru's Palace Ground Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Doklam standoff with China was resolved because of India's rise as a world power.