ನಿಮಗಾಗಿ ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸರ್‌, ಎಂದು ಬರುತ್ತೀರಿ?

Bangalore

ಡಿ.ಜಿ.ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ, ಶಿಡ್ಲಘಟ್ಟ

English summary

In Memory of IISc scientist Harish R Bhat by Mallikarjuna D.G. Dr.Harish Bhat is a scientist in the field of habitat ecology and wildlife biology more than 16 years at IISc, Bengaluru. Highly knowledgeable on birds and plants of Western Ghats, he has authored several books.