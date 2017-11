ಜಾತಿಯಿಂದ ಜಂಗಮನಾದರೂ ನಾನು ಬಸವಣ್ಣನ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ: ಚಂಪಾ

Bangalore

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Iam a Jangama by caste but I support to Basavanna said kannada poet, critic, writer and 83rd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana president Prof Chandrashekhar Patila (Champa) in debate organized by the Press Club of Bangaluru and Bangaluru Reporters Guild in press club Bangaluru on Wednesday (November 8).