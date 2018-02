ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಈ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿದೆ 59 ವಿಶ್ವ ದಾಖಲೆ!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Retired Metallurgical scientist from Bengaluru has set 59 world records and 9 national records in various events. He has officially set his 59th world record on Feb 12th, on his 61st birthday by successfully undertaking the adventurous feat of Longest distance solo marathan highway car driving in a single day by a senior citizen.