ಆಂಧ್ರದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಮರು ಜೀವ ನೀಡಿದ ಹಾಸನದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಹೃದಯ

Bangalore

oi-Mahesh

English summary

An 18 year old boy gets a new lease of life as he undergoes a heart transplant at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Narayana Health City. The donor, who is a 26 year old youth from Hassan, was admitted at a local hospital and later shifted to BGS Hospital in Kengeri following a road accident on 28th March. However, he was declared brain dead yesterday (March 29th) after which the family consented to donate their son’s organs.